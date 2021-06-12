COVID-19: Kazakh capital still in 'red zone'

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of June 12, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

It is the only area in the country to be in the ‘red’ zone.

Atyrau, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,118 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 400,214 since the start of the pandemic.