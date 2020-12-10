Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

COVID-19: Kazakh capital in «red» zone

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 December 2020, 10:23
COVID-19: Kazakh capital in «red» zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of December 10 North Kazakhstan region moved from the coronavirus «red» zone, the national healthcare centre of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

Nur-Sultan and Pavlodar region moved to the «red zone». Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions, Almaty city are in the «yellow» zone. The rest of the regions remain in the «green».

Earlier Vice Healthcare Minister - chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyasov described the health situation in the country as stable.

«As the Minister said, situation is evolving according to the optimistic scenario. No additional restrictions will be imposed,» he added.

Coronavirus   Regions   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023