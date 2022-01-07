Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: Kazakh capital goes ‘red’

    7 January 2022, 14:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan moved to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    Over the past week the city recorded a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases. The reproductive number rose to 1.01. The Kazakh capital entered the ‘red zone, while the cities of Shymkent and Almaty moved to the ‘yellow zone’. The incidence rate in Shymkent grew by 4.7. doubled in Almaty and increased by 13% in Nur-Sultan.

    Over 50% of all coronavirus cases fall on the said three cities.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy