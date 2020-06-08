COVID-19: Kazakh capital continues to disinfect places of public gatherings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The disinfection works are underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as a precaution in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

The disinfection works are carried out in several stages.

Since May 11, parks, squares and alleys have been thoroughly disinfected. Other areas disinfected include social facilities, markets, shopping malls, check points, and playgrounds, among others. The total area of disinfected social facilities has exceeded 20 million square meters.

Authorities have already stressed that all outlets, namely food retail outlets, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies, will be allowed to operate only if they adhere to safety and health measures.

Members of the public have been urged to fully comply with the regulations in place and wear face masks. Safe social distance of two meters needs to be maintained and no mass public gatherings are allowed.

So far, Kazakhstan has recorded 12,859 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection and 56 deaths, with 7,376 recoveries.