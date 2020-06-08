Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

COVID-19: Kazakh capital continues to disinfect places of public gatherings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2020, 15:29
COVID-19: Kazakh capital continues to disinfect places of public gatherings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The disinfection works are underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as a precaution in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

The disinfection works are carried out in several stages.

Since May 11, parks, squares and alleys have been thoroughly disinfected. Other areas disinfected include social facilities, markets, shopping malls, check points, and playgrounds, among others. The total area of disinfected social facilities has exceeded 20 million square meters.

Authorities have already stressed that all outlets, namely food retail outlets, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies, will be allowed to operate only if they adhere to safety and health measures.

Members of the public have been urged to fully comply with the regulations in place and wear face masks. Safe social distance of two meters needs to be maintained and no mass public gatherings are allowed.

So far, Kazakhstan has recorded 12,859 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection and 56 deaths, with 7,376 recoveries.

photo


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023