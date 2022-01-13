Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Karaganda region turns ‘red’

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 January 2022, 12:05
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda region has entered today the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, Kazinform reports.

Karaganda region has entered today the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Over the past 24 hours the region confirmed 669 new coronavirus cases, the reproductive number in the region exceeded 1 to stand at 2,856.

The health situation is deteriorating in the region, the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control department reads.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan reported 9,122 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.
