Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    COVID-19: Karaganda region in ‘yellow zone’

    18 January 2021, 15:16

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The state sanitary doctor of Karaganda region addressed the people of Karaganda region.

    As of January 18 the region remains in the in ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 12,782 coronavirus cases were recorded up to present, 45.1% asymptomatic.

    The epidemiological situation in the region is getting worse. It is crucial to adhere to requirements of the state sanitary doctor of the region to curb outbreaks. The sanitary doctor urged to pay greater attention to children, older people, family members with underlying diseases who are the most amenable to the novel virus. He stressed the need to observe self-isolation, keep social distancing, wear masks and use sanitizers.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Karaganda region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued