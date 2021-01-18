COVID-19: Karaganda region in ‘yellow zone’

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM The state sanitary doctor of Karaganda region addressed the people of Karaganda region.

As of January 18 the region remains in the in ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 12,782 coronavirus cases were recorded up to present, 45.1% asymptomatic.

The epidemiological situation in the region is getting worse. It is crucial to adhere to requirements of the state sanitary doctor of the region to curb outbreaks. The sanitary doctor urged to pay greater attention to children, older people, family members with underlying diseases who are the most amenable to the novel virus. He stressed the need to observe self-isolation, keep social distancing, wear masks and use sanitizers.