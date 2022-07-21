Qazaq TV
COVID-19: Italy registers 86,067 new cases, 157 more deaths
21 July 2022 21:10

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 86,067 new COVID-19 cases and 157 coronavirus deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 120,683 new cases and 176 deaths on Tuesday.

The ministry said 380,121 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was essentially stable at 22.6%.

It said 410 COVID sufferers were in intensive care in Italy, three fewer than on Tuesday.

There are 11,037 coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards, up 62 in one day.



Photo: www.ansa.it

