4 August 2022 10:22

COVID-19: Italy registers 45,621 new cases, 171 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 45,621 new COVID-19 cases and 171 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Wednesday. That compares to 64,861 new cases and 190 deaths on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The ministry said 255,797 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 17.8%, down from 18.3% on Tuesday.

It said 396 COVID sufferers were intensive care in Italy, 10 more than on Tuesday.

There are 10,006 coronavirus patients in ordinary hospital wards, a drop on 239 in one day.

Photo: ansa.it