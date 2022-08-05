Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths

    5 August 2022 11:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 42,976 COVID-19 new cases and 161 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

    That compares to 45,621 new cases and 171 deaths on Wednesday.
    The ministry said 242,010 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate as 17.7%, down from 17.8% on Wednesday.
    It said 362 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, 34 fewer than on Wednesday.
    There are 9,734 coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards, a drop of 272 in one day.


    Photo: ansa.it
    #World News #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    UAE announces 1,084 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
    COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan
    Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
    Kostanay region sees hike in COVID-19 cases
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
    2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
    3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
    4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
    5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan