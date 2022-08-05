Qazaq TV
COVID-19: Italy registers 42,976 new cases, 161 more deaths
5 August 2022 11:16

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 42,976 COVID-19 new cases and 161 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said Thursday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 45,621 new cases and 171 deaths on Wednesday.
The ministry said 242,010 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate as 17.7%, down from 17.8% on Wednesday.
It said 362 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy, 34 fewer than on Wednesday.
There are 9,734 coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards, a drop of 272 in one day.


Photo: ansa.it


