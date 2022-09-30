Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News
COVID-19: Italy registers 37,522 new cases, 30 more deaths
30 September 2022, 18:10

COVID-19: Italy registers 37,522 new cases, 30 more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 37,522 new COVID-19 cases and 30 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24-hour period.

That compares to 36,632 new cases and 48 deaths on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The ministry said 18.9% of the COVID tests done in the last 24 hours were positive. That is up from a positivity rate of 18.4% on Wednesday. (ANSA).


Read also
Media people hail IRNA’s presidency over OANA
In three years, number of volunteer workers reaches 57 mi in Brazil
New COVID-19 cases post sharp on-week rise amid resurgence woes in S Korea
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
Canada bans purchase, sale, transfer of handguns
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

News

Archive