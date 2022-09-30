30 September 2022, 18:10
COVID-19: Italy registers 37,522 new cases, 30 more deaths
ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 37,522 new COVID-19 cases and 30 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24-hour period.
That compares to 36,632 new cases and 48 deaths on Wednesday, ANSA reports.
The ministry said 18.9% of the COVID tests done in the last 24 hours were positive. That is up from a positivity rate of 18.4% on Wednesday. (ANSA).
