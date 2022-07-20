Go to the main site
    • COVID-19: Italy registers 120,683 new cases, 176 more deaths

    20 July 2022 11:34

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 120,683 new COVID-19 cases and 176 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    It is the highest daily death toll since March 8.
    The ministry said 519,284 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was stable at 23.2%.
    It said 413 COVID patients were in intensive care, four fewer than on Monday.
    There are 10,975 coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 127 in one day.


