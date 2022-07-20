Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Italy registers 120,683 new cases, 176 more deaths
20 July 2022 11:34

COVID-19: Italy registers 120,683 new cases, 176 more deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has registered 120,683 new COVID-19 cases and 176 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

It is the highest daily death toll since March 8.
The ministry said 519,284 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was stable at 23.2%.
It said 413 COVID patients were in intensive care, four fewer than on Monday.
There are 10,975 coronavirus sufferers in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 127 in one day.




Photo: www.ansa.it

Related news
Italy set for another intense heat wave
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive