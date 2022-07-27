Qazaq TV
COVID-19 incidence up almost 5-fold in N Kazakhstan
27 July 2022 14:36

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of fresh daily OVID-19 cases continues to grow in North Kazakhstan region as it has recorded 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The city of Petropavlovsk alone added 15 new COVID-19 cases. 3 COVID-19 cases were reported in Yessil district, while Zhumabayev district logged in 2 COVID-19 cases. Taiynshin, Kyzylzhar, Zhambyl and Mussrepov districts registered 1 COVID-19 case each, the regional sanitary and epidemiological control office said.

The region documented 185 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past two weeks from July 13-26. The COVID-19 incidence increased 4.8-fold compared to the previous analogous period. North Kazakhstan region stays in the safe ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic the region has detected a total of 44,605 COVID-19 cases, including 36,274 symptomatic cases. 1% or 464 COVID-19 cases have been imported.


