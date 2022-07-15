COVID-19 incidence spikes 2,5-fold in Kazakhstan – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence spiked 2,5-fold countrywide, Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a press conference Minister Giniyat said a hike in COVID-19 cases has been observed globally and in Kazakhstan since June 20. In her words, COVID-19 incidence spiked 2,5-fold in Kazakhstan in the past week.

An average of 1,300 new infections are registered per day across the country, she said.

Despite growing number of new COVID-19 cases, the admissions at COVID-19 infectious facilities stay relatively low. As of July 15, only 20% of COVID-19 bed are filled (570 beds of 2,817).

Azhar Giniyat went on to add that the highest number of fresh infections had been recorded in the cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent with the former two accounting for 70% of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. For instance, in the past seven days Almaty added 1,107 COVID-19 cases (43,2%), while Nur-Sultan logged in 576 COVID-19 cases (22,5%).

The minister also told the press conference that the BA.5 subvariant accounted for 70% of the country’s total COVID-19 cases in June, while ‘stealth’ Omicron was responsible for 30% of COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan.



