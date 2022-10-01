Go to the main site
    COVID-19: incidence soars to 325, Rt up to 1 in Italy

    1 October 2022, 12:44

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 incidence has shot up to 325 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, up from 215 in last week's report.

    The Rt transmission number was up too, climbing to 1 from 0.91 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

    An Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

    The report said the proportion of Italy's ordinary-ward hospital beds occupied by COVID sufferers was 6% on September 29, up from 5.3% on September 22.

    The proportion of intensive-care beds taken up by coronavirus patients was steady at 1.4%.

    The incidence was particularly high in the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano at 633 and 637.6 respectively, as well as in Veneto (557).


    Photo: ansa.it




    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
