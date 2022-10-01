Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID-19: incidence soars to 325, Rt up to 1 in Italy

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 October 2022, 12:44
COVID-19: incidence soars to 325, Rt up to 1 in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 incidence has shot up to 325 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, up from 215 in last week's report.

The Rt transmission number was up too, climbing to 1 from 0.91 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

An Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said the proportion of Italy's ordinary-ward hospital beds occupied by COVID sufferers was 6% on September 29, up from 5.3% on September 22.

The proportion of intensive-care beds taken up by coronavirus patients was steady at 1.4%.

The incidence was particularly high in the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano at 633 and 637.6 respectively, as well as in Veneto (557).


Photo: ansa.it




World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed