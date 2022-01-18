COVID-19 incidence rate in Nur-Sultan increased 32fold – Minister Giniyat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat revealed which regions of Kazakhstan have the highest COVID-19 incidence rate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government session on Tuesday, Minister Giniyat revealed that three areas in Kazakhstan account for 60% of all new COVID-19 cases.

Azhar Giniyat pointed out that COVID-19 incidence rate in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has increased 32fold. The city, in her words, has the highest level of PCR testing – over 10,000 PCR tests per day. Minister Giniyat admitted that the pace of vaccination and revaccination in the city have decreased 1.5fold and 4fold, respectively.

According to her, the COVID-19 incidence rate has grown 8fold in Almaty city. The level of PCR testing has been restored and has grown 3.5fold. As for pace of vaccination and revaccination, they have decreased 1.6fold and 3fold, accordingly.

Minister Giniyat also added that the COVID-19 incidence rate in Karaganda region has increased 9fold.



