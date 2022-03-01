Go to the main site
    COVID-19 incidence rate falls in Taldykorgan

    1 March 2022, 16:25

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped in Taldykorgan city, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region.

    According to the department, the city has registered a total of 15,835 cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Presently, Almaty region is in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped from 0.09% to 0.15% in the past two weeks. In the past day the city reported only 3 new COVID-19 cases.

    The department reminds that the vaccination campaign is ongoing in Taldykorgan city.

    To date, 70,246 (68.5%) of people have been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose has been given to 67,303 (65.6%) people.

    5,151 people, including pregnant women, nursing mothers and teenagers, have been inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. 4,069 people have been fully immunized with it.

    A total of 11 fresh infections has been documented in the region in the past day. Since the start of the pandemic Almaty region has logged 69,449 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
