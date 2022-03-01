Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19 incidence rate falls in Taldykorgan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 March 2022, 16:25
COVID-19 incidence rate falls in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped in Taldykorgan city, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region.

According to the department, the city has registered a total of 15,835 cases of the coronavirus infection.

Presently, Almaty region is in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped from 0.09% to 0.15% in the past two weeks. In the past day the city reported only 3 new COVID-19 cases.

The department reminds that the vaccination campaign is ongoing in Taldykorgan city.

To date, 70,246 (68.5%) of people have been vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second dose has been given to 67,303 (65.6%) people.

5,151 people, including pregnant women, nursing mothers and teenagers, have been inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. 4,069 people have been fully immunized with it.

A total of 11 fresh infections has been documented in the region in the past day. Since the start of the pandemic Almaty region has logged 69,449 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires