    • COVID-19 incidence increases 3.2-fold in Kazakhstan

    22 July 2022 15:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence has increased 3.2-fold in the past week in Kazakhstan, a source at the Ministry of Healthcare said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The COVID-19 incidence has spiked 3.2-fold across Kazakhstan from 2,558 to 8,156 COVID-19 cases in the past week compared to the previous one,» deputy head of the medical aid organization department of the Ministry Kulyaim Birzhanova told a press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

    According to the Ministry, in the past day Kazakhstan documented 2,480 cases of the coronavirus infection. 80% of those who tested positive for COVID-19 had been vaccinated or revaccinated more than six months ago.

    It bears to remind that Nur-Sultan entered ‘»yellow» zone for the spread of the coronavirus infection on July 21.

    A total of 14,026 people are treated for the coronavirus infection as of July 22. Of 14,026, 1,206 COVID-19 patients are treated at infectious facilities, while 12,820 are at-home care patients.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
