    COVID-19 incidence increases 11-fold in N Kazakhstan

    13 July 2022, 17:12

    PETROPVALOVSK. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 incidence has recently spiked 11-fold in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the past two weeks the region confirmed 33 new cases of the coronavirus infection, that is 11 times more in comparison with the previous analogous period, the regional sanitary and epidemiological unit says.

    In the past 24 hours nine people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city of Petropvalovsk alone. Of 9, 7 had COVID-19 symptoms.

    So far North Kazakhstan region is the in green zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    A total of 44,420 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region since the onset of the global pandemic with 81% of the confirmed cases having corresponding symptoms.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that 820 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

