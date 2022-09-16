Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID-19 incidence down, transmission number stable – ANSA

    16 September 2022, 21:13

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number was stable at 0.92 in the August 24-September 7 period, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

    An incidence above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

    The nationwide case incidence for the September 9-15 period was 186 for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 197 the previous week, the report said.

    It said the proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID sufferers was 1.4% on September 15, down from 1.9% seven days previous.

    The report said 5.7% of ordinary-ward hospital beds were taken up by coronavirus patients on September 15, down from 6.5% last week.

    The ISS said it estimated that 100% of Italy's COVID cases regarded the Omicron variant on September 6, with the BA.5 sub-variant accounting for 94.4%.

    Photo: ansa.it
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
    Russia reports 9,761 new daily COVID-19 cases, 93 deaths — crisis center
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool