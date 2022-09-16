Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 incidence down, transmission number stable – ANSA
16 September 2022, 21:13

COVID-19 incidence down, transmission number stable – ANSA

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number was stable at 0.92 in the August 24-September 7 period, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

An incidence above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The nationwide case incidence for the September 9-15 period was 186 for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 197 the previous week, the report said.

It said the proportion of Italian intensive-care places occupied by COVID sufferers was 1.4% on September 15, down from 1.9% seven days previous.

The report said 5.7% of ordinary-ward hospital beds were taken up by coronavirus patients on September 15, down from 6.5% last week.

The ISS said it estimated that 100% of Italy's COVID cases regarded the Omicron variant on September 6, with the BA.5 sub-variant accounting for 94.4%.

Photo: ansa.it






