Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News
COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady
22 October 2022, 16:40

COVID-19 incidence down, Rt transmission no. steady

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy had a COVID-19 incidence of 448 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the October 14-20 period, down from 504 the previous week, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday.

The COVID Rt transmission number was relatively stable, coming in at 1.27 for the September 28-October 11 period, compared to 1.30 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

An Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said that 2.4% of Italy's intensive-care places were taken up by coronavirus sufferers on October 20, the same as seven days previous.

But 11% of ordinary-ward hospital places were occupied by COVID patients, up from 10% on October 13.

The number of regions/autonomous provinces where the ordinary-ward COVID occupation rate was above the alert threshold of 15% has risen to eight from six last week.

They are Calabria (15.3%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (16.6%), Liguria (15.8%), Marche (15.9%), province of Bolzano (20%), province of Trento (15.1%), Umbria (32%) and Valle d'Aosta (44.8%).

Photo: ansa.it

Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive