Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2022, 19:40
COVID-19 incidence down but transmission number up

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence has fallen to 197 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, according to the weekly monitoring coronavirus report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), down from 243 cases in last week's report, ANSA reports.

It added, however, that the COVID Rt transmission number was 0.92 in the August 17-30 period, up from 0.81 in last week's report.

A Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care places occupied by coronavirus sufferers has fallen from 2.1% to 1.9%.

It said 6.5% of the nation's ordinary ward hospital beds were taken up by coronavirus patients, down from 7.7% last week.



Photo: ansa.it



Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
