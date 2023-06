COVID-19: INAIL says 835 died after workplace contagion in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM Workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said Friday that 835 had died in Italy after contracting COVID-19 at work between the start of the pandemic and the end of February.

It said that a total of 229,037 people had contracted the coronavirus in Italy in the workplace in the time period in question, ANSA reports.