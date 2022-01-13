Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 in Ukraine: Health officials confirm over 10,000 new cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2022, 22:22
KYIV. KAZINFORM - A total of 10,046 daily coronavirus cases were reported across Ukraine on Wednesday, January 12, Ukrinform reports.

That’s according to the Ministry of Health, Ukrinform reports citing an official report released on Facebook.

«On January 12, we recorded 10,046 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine (including 590 children and 255 medics),» the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, 191 patients died and 7,202 recovered.

Also, 1,676 patients were admitted to hospitals.

Throughout the entire pandemic period in Ukraine, 3,727,034 COVID-19 cases were confirmed, while 3,537,826 patients recovered. At the same time, 97,928 fatalities were recorded.


