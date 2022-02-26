Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Pavlodar region moves to ‘green’ zone

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 February 2022, 10:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pavlodar region has moved to the ‘green’ zone as of 26 February, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

There are no regions in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 455 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases totals 1,301,708 countrywide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,265,248 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


