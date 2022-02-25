COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: No regions in high-risk ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no regions in the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 25 February, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

All regions of Kazakhstan have left the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Almaty city as well as North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The majority of regions, including Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 523 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,301,253 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,263,992 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



