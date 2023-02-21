Go to the main site
    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Cases rise by nearly 1.5 times in past 2 weeks

    21 February 2023, 17:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Health Ministry updated on the current situation with COVID-19 in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Ministry, the number of coronavirus infections has risen by almost 1.5 times over the past two weeks.

    «The country as well as all the regions are in the 'green' (coronavirus) zone. Up to 120 COVID-19 cases with a positive test result and up to 20 cases with a negative result are registered per day. 99% of the patients have recovered. Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases have risen 1.4 times from 754 to 1,705,» said Roza Kozhapova, head of the infectious diseases surveillance department, told a briefing.

    The country has recorded 3,213 flu cases, including 1,299 in children under 14. The number of flu cases has increased by 11 from 24 to 35 over the past week.

    Earlier it was reported the number of parents refusing vaccination is increasing across the country. According to Nurshai Azimbayeva, the vaccine-preventable infections control department head, said over six thousand parents have refused to vaccinate their children over the past years.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

