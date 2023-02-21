Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Cases rise by nearly 1.5 times in past 2 weeks

21 February 2023, 17:38
COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: Cases rise by nearly 1.5 times in past 2 weeks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Health Ministry updated on the current situation with COVID-19 in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Ministry, the number of coronavirus infections has risen by almost 1.5 times over the past two weeks.

«The country as well as all the regions are in the 'green' (coronavirus) zone. Up to 120 COVID-19 cases with a positive test result and up to 20 cases with a negative result are registered per day. 99% of the patients have recovered. Over the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases have risen 1.4 times from 754 to 1,705,» said Roza Kozhapova, head of the infectious diseases surveillance department, told a briefing.

The country has recorded 3,213 flu cases, including 1,299 in children under 14. The number of flu cases has increased by 11 from 24 to 35 over the past week.

Earlier it was reported the number of parents refusing vaccination is increasing across the country. According to Nurshai Azimbayeva, the vaccine-preventable infections control department head, said over six thousand parents have refused to vaccinate their children over the past years.


Related news
Over 1,600 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
UNCTAD calls for urgent global action to support the world’s 46 least developed countries
Over 1,700 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
79 new COVID cases reported over past 24 hr
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
A long-awaited baby program: Over 500 quotas allocated for Kazakh capital
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January

News