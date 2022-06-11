Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19 in Kazakhstan: 12 new cases, 4 recoveries

    11 June 2022, 12:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan logged in 12 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 12, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, while Almaty city added five.

    The overall COVID-19 tally now stands at 1,305,849 cases.

    As for COVID-19 recoveries, four people beat the virus in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. All four COVID-19 recoveries were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Since the pandemic began a total of 1,292,076 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran