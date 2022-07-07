Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID-19 in Italy: 107,786 new cases, 72 more victims

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 July 2022, 11:07
COVID-19 in Italy: 107,786 new cases, 72 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 107,786 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 72 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 132,274 new cases and 94 more victims Tuesday.
Some 380,035 more tests have been done, compared to 464,732 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is steady at 28.4%.

Intensive care cases are up two to 325 and hospital admissions up 217 to 8,220.
The currently positive are 1,146.,034, after a string of steady rises.
The recovered and discharged are 17,733,984, up 51,183 on Tuesday.
The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 19,048,788, and the death toll 168,770.


Photo: www.ansa.it

World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session