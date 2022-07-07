COVID-19 in Italy: 107,786 new cases, 72 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 107,786 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 72 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 132,274 new cases and 94 more victims Tuesday.

Some 380,035 more tests have been done, compared to 464,732 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is steady at 28.4%.

Intensive care cases are up two to 325 and hospital admissions up 217 to 8,220.

The currently positive are 1,146.,034, after a string of steady rises.

The recovered and discharged are 17,733,984, up 51,183 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 19,048,788, and the death toll 168,770.

