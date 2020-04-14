Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: IMF approves debt relief for 25 countries

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 April 2020, 19:37
COVID-19: IMF approves debt relief for 25 countries

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday approved immediate debt service relief for 25 countries to help them address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

«This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts,» IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

The beneficiary countries are Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Solomon Islands, Tajikistan, Togo, and Yemen.

Last month, the IMF and the World Bank Group issued a joint call urging creditors to suspend debt payments of the world’s poorest countries.


All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
