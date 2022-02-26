Go to the main site
    COVID-19: How many Kazakhstanis fully immunized

    26 February 2022, 12:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in in the country.

    According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of 25 February, 9,379,419 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,981,582 people received two shots of anti-COVID vaccines.

    The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan documented 455 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan reached 1,301,708. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,265,248 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

