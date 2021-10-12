Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 hospitals decreasing in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 20:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As compared to summer the number of COVID-19 hospitals in Nur-Sultan decreased from 16 to 7,» city healthcare department Timur Muratov said.

«As of today, there are 578 coronavirus patients are staying in hospitals. 56 of them are in the ICU, 14 are on life support. There are 127 ICU beds as of now. The number of coronavirus beds reduced from 4,000 to 1,000,» he stated.

As of October 12, there are 2,573 people receiving outpatient treatment in the city. 785 children are treated at home, 48 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. No severe cases in children were reported.


