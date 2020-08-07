COVID-19 hospital beds halved in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region has seen a 2-fold reduction in COVID-19 beds in the temporary and infectious hospitals, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

The infectious hospitals are said to have 225 beds for COVID-19 patients, while the temporary hospitals – 1,010 beds. According to the regional communications service, the significant decrease in COVID-19 cases has led to a 2-fold reduction in COVID-19 beds in the region.

Turkestan region has reported 2,929 COVID-19 patients between March 30 and August 7, 2020, with 81.2% or 2,329 recovered from the virus as of today.

Notably, the region’s 1,563 asymptomatic patients have been discharged from the hospitals.