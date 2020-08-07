Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

COVID-19 hospital beds halved in Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 August 2020, 12:32
COVID-19 hospital beds halved in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region has seen a 2-fold reduction in COVID-19 beds in the temporary and infectious hospitals, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

The infectious hospitals are said to have 225 beds for COVID-19 patients, while the temporary hospitals – 1,010 beds. According to the regional communications service, the significant decrease in COVID-19 cases has led to a 2-fold reduction in COVID-19 beds in the region.

Turkestan region has reported 2,929 COVID-19 patients between March 30 and August 7, 2020, with 81.2% or 2,329 recovered from the virus as of today.

Notably, the region’s 1,563 asymptomatic patients have been discharged from the hospitals.

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Turkestan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year