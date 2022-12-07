Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID-19 hospital admissions up 15% in 7 days - FIASO

    7 December 2022, 21:40

    ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 hospital admissions have risen for the third consecutive week in Italy, with a 15% increase in cases in both intensive care and in ordinary hospital wards in seven days, the FIASO federation of hospital and health agencies said on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    It said that 68% of patients admitted to ordinary wards were 'with COVID', meaning they were admitted for another problem but found to have the coronavirus after a test.

    The federation added, however, that in 84% of the intensive-care cases the patient was taken in specifically because of COVID.

    It said 28% of them were anti-vaxxers.

    Photo: ansa.it
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records over 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Oct 29 — crisis center
    WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023
    Russia records 6,935 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center
    New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
    2 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
    3 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    4 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
    5 State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city