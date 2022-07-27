Go to the main site
    • COVID-19 hospital admission rate remains low - Kazakh Health Ministry

    27 July 2022 16:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The country has been observing 30% occupancy of its COVID-19 beds, Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Vice Minister of Health, chief public health officer of Kazakhstan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Despite COVID-19 cases being on the rise the hospital admission rate remains low in the country. As of today, 180 infectious disease hospitals with 4,500 beds provide treatment to 1,342 patients. Occupancy rate stands at 30% countrywide,» said Yessmagambetova during a press conference.

    Of the total number of patients, 36.3% are children under 18. Adults make up 64% of the patients. 51.9% of all patients have underlying conditions.

    Occupancy of intensive care units stands at 8% with a total number of patients at 44, including 24 in Nur-Sultan, and seven in Kyzylorda region.

    Seven COVID-19 patients, of whom five are over 70 and a one-year-old infant, are on lung ventilation countrywide.

    Earlier it was reported that weekly COVID-19 cases have risen 1.9fold in Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

