COVID-19 herd immunity hits 56% in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 November 2021, 19:48
ALMATY. KAZINFORM «COVID-19 herd immunity reached 56% in Almaty,» head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin said.

«COVID-19 herd immunity reached 56% (48% of vaccinated and 8% who recovered from coronavirus) in Almaty, vaccination rate made 0.1% a day. Next May, in six months, it will make 75%,» he added.

Almaty recorded 2,680 coronavirus cases in those fully vaccinated and 360 contact cases (10 cases a week). He also stressed that low vaccination rates along with new COVID-19 infections create conditions for mutation of circulating Delta strain and new epidemic outbreak.

He reminded that emergency revaccination will start November 22 this year to prevent another virus mutations.


