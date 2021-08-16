COVID-19 growth rate declines in Almaty rgn

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The growth rate of COVID-19 cases has fallen in Almaty region over the past two weeks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Almaty region’s sanitary epidemiological control department, a total of 37,203 cases of COVID-19, including 25,408 symptomatic ones, have been registered in the region since the start of the pandemic. The COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1,740.6 per 100 thousand people in the region.

The COVID-19 growth rate has declined over the past two weeks and stands at 0.9%.

The biggest increases in COVID-19 cases over the past week have been reported in Almaty region’s Alakolsk district - 1.4% (81 cases), Balkhashsk district - 2.0% (77), Yeskeldinsk district – 1.4% (92), Karatalsk district – 1.2% (119), Kerbulak district – 1.2% (60), Panfilov district – 1.0% (160), Karasai district - 1.5% (52), and Kegensk district - 2.3% (28).

The region has reported 370 daily cases of the coronavirus infection, including 326 symptomatic and 44 asymptomatic, with the growth of 1.0%. Of the fresh daily cases, 36 have been reported in children under 14 years old, 19 in schoolchildren.

155 daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Taldykorgan city, 36 in Talgar district, 23 in Zhambyl district, 22 in Karasay district, 17 in Panfilov district, 16 in Tekeli city, 15 Yeskeldinsk district, 15 in Yenbekshikazakh, 12 in Ili district, 10 in Uighur district, nine in Kegensk district, nine in Koksusk district, nine in Karatalsk district, eight in Balkhash district, seven in Kerbulaksk district, and seven in Sarakansk.

The region’s number of COVID-19 recovered cases has totaled 29,555. 50 Almaty region residents have been discharged from hospitals and 215 released from home isolation in the past 24 hours. 617 people are treated for the coronavirus infection at the region’s infectious diseases hospitals, occupying 44.1% of the total beds.

Since the beginning of the year Almaty region has received a total of 679,255 doses of the first component of anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 618,034 residents of Almaty region have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine component and 482,437 – both components. The vaccinated include 12,128 civil servants, 23,536 health workers, 38,899 teachers, 5,270 persons with chronic diseases, and 529,680 people from other spheres of activity.



