    COVID-19: Epidemiological situation in Taldykorgan unstable

    19 January 2022, 13:55

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in the city of Taldyrkogan remains unstable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region said in a statement that the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in the city is unstable. Almaty region remains in the high-risk ‘red’ zone.

    Since 13 May 2020 the region detected 13,586 COVID-19 cases. 495 COVID-19 cases were reported in January 2022.

    150 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities of Almaty region. Of these, 14 patients are in critical condition. 20-30 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the region per day on average.

    Earlier it was reported that Almaty region had introduced tightened coronavirus curbs.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

