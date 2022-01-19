Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: Epidemiological situation in Taldykorgan unstable

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 January 2022, 13:55
COVID-19: Epidemiological situation in Taldykorgan unstable

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in the city of Taldyrkogan remains unstable, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region said in a statement that the epidemiological situation with COVID-19 in the city is unstable. Almaty region remains in the high-risk ‘red’ zone.

Since 13 May 2020 the region detected 13,586 COVID-19 cases. 495 COVID-19 cases were reported in January 2022.

150 COVID-19 patients are treated at the infectious facilities of Almaty region. Of these, 14 patients are in critical condition. 20-30 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the region per day on average.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty region had introduced tightened coronavirus curbs.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires