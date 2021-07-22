COVID-19: Epidemiological situation deteriorating in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in Almaty region is deteriorating as the region is in the ‘red zone’ for the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The regional sanitary and epidemiological control department revealed that Eskeldi and Talgar districts as well as the town of Tekeli and the city of Taldykorgan are in the ‘red zone’, Iliski and Karatal districts are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the towns and districts are in the ‘green zone’.

In total, since March 2020 the region recorded 29,872 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 19,167 were symptomatic.

In the past 24 hours, the region has added 178 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 39 symptomless cases.

To date, the 513,109 people have received the jabs of the first component of COVID vaccine in the region. The second component has been administered to 291,549 people.



