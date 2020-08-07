Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 epidemic situation remains bad in Akmola and Kostanay rgns

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 August 2020, 14:55
COVID-19 epidemic situation remains bad in Akmola and Kostanay rgns

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Compared to other regions, the COVID-19 epidemic situation remains worse in Akmola and Kostanay regions as the daily growth in confirmed COVID-19 cases stands above 1% in the regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Akmola region’s goods and services quality and safety control department, the region’s COVID-19 tally stands at 2,897, with the biggest number of cases reported in Tselinograd district – 431. 46 patients have died of the coronavirus infection across the region. It is said that the people are to be blamed for the breach of the quarantine regime.

Notably, any violation of the quarantine could lead to administrative sanctions.


