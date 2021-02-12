Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

COVID-19: E Kazakhstan prolongs restrictive measures

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2021, 15:45
COVID-19: E Kazakhstan prolongs restrictive measures

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan prolonged restrictive measures on special terms from February 14 until February 27, the decree of the state sanitary doctor reads.

It bans holding any mass sports events, peaceful assemblies, exhibitions, forums, conferences, at work, public eating facilities, offices, prohibits mass family celebrations, was well as at home. It is also bans Friday prayers at mosques, but for rural mosques with a capacity to accommodate up to 150 worshippers with 25% seating capacity occupied.

Wearing of mask indoor and outdoor, at public places, and bus stops is a must.


East Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final