COVID-19: E Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate 20% of its population

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 January 2021, 18:49
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan as well as East Kazakhstan region will start vaccination against coronavirus February this year. Health workers and teachers are the first to get vaccinated, Kazinform reports.

Then students and people with chronic conditions will be inoculated.

Vaccination is the only effective, cost-efficient and available measures to fight vaccine preventable diseases.

According to preliminary calculations it is planned to vaccinate some 20% of the population of East Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan plans to vaccinate up to 2 mln people in the first six months of the year, up to 3-4 mln in the second half of the year. Vaccination against coronavirus will be included into the national vaccination calendar of Kazakhstan. On December 21, 2020 Sputnik V vaccine production kicked off in Kazakhstan pursuant to realization of agreements between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia. 2 mln doses will be manufactured there. It is planned to vaccinate some 10 mln of Kazakhstanis.


