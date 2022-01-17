Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: E Kazakhstan goes ‘red’

    17 January 2022, 18:38

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM East Kazakhstan entered yesterday the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, Kazinform reports quoting the regional information centre.

    As of January 16, all the regions of Kazakhstan are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ due to the circulation of the new Omicron strain and a sharp rebound in coronavirus cases.

    For a couple of weeks, the region remained in ‘the green zone’, the healthcare department reports.

    As of January 17, the region reported 231 new coronavirus infections, including 199 asymptomatic.

    No Omicron cases was detected in the region yet.

    9.6% of beds are occupied as of now. Four were discharged from hospitals. 183 patients are staying in the hospitals.

    The new restrictions will be imposed in the region since January 20 as the region entered the ‘red zone’.

    Operations of concert halls, theatres, circuses and philharmonic halls will be suspended, no mass prayers are allowed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Omicron Oskemen
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    3 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea